Annexorien Technology Private Limited
Designers in Delhi
    • Digital Agency India, SEO Company Delhi, Web Development Service, Annexorien Technology Private Limited Annexorien Technology Private Limited
    Digital Agency India, SEO Company Delhi, Web Development Service

    Getting the fact that use of Internet as a medium is at the verge of exponential growth of business in India, so none of the business man can afford to ignore its importance. Internet medium is poised to grow multi fold and in fact has become the most effective medium of communication in Indian market.We at Annexorien Technology help our clients to reach to their targeted customers on the Internet and generate business from Internet medium. We also help our clients to exploit the advantages of Internet based applications and software, our service include everything that you need for promoting your business online such as web designing, web development, content writing, SEO, SMO, bulk mailing, PPP etc. We visualize being the Internet business partner of all our clients and enable them to reap maximum benefits of Internet medium and grow their business multi-fold in this competitive industry of global world.

    Services
    • Digital Agency India
    • SEO Company Delhi
    • Web Development Service
    Service areas
    Delhi
    Address
    R-27-Delhi, shakarpur, Delhi, India
    110051 Delhi
    India
    +91-9873565013 www.annexorien.in

    Reviews

    Amitabh Kumar
    Very bad single room set company. 1.Unprofessional behaviour 2.Work experience not valid for MNC company. 3. Salary issues 3 months late. 4. The company dose not provide water. 5. The company does not provide timely salary. 6. Not a good chair to sit in company. 7. Don't even have a good computer to work in the company. It was a very sad journey for me, 10 months work experience of this company, today I do not use work experience of this company Anywhere.😭😭😭
    about 2 months ago
    Amit Gupta
    Rahul Sharma is the owner of this company. Who is a very bad kind of man. I have worked in this company for 10 months. If you are thinking that the work experience certificate of this company will be of any use to you, then it will be your mistake that 99% of the company has made it the defaulter. Yes, even a small company is fine, when you go to an MNC company, do not forget to show the work experience certificate of this company.
    about 2 months ago
    Anitesh Yadav
    Great company of website development... And services are also awesome 👌✌👌👏
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
