Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
interior ends
Interior Designers & Decorators in Faridabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • interior ends is an interior designer and architecture service provider company in faridabad , we provide interior service for home , residential , commercial project, modular kitchen. We provide service for faridabad and ncr region only

    Services
    interior designer and architecture
    Service areas
    faridabad
    Company awards
    best interior designer
    Address
    J140, groung floor, J Block, Sector 10 HBC
    121006 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9911880483 interiorends.com
    Legal disclosure

    Looking for Modular Kitchen Designers, Interior Design and Wardrobe Designs in Faridabad. contact to the No.1 interior designer in faridabad, we have completed more than 100 residential and commercial interior projects at location sector 16, sector 15. We offer Interior Designing Services for all Rooms Contact to Call us @ 9911880483

    Reviews

    jagdish singh
    Thank you guys for renovating my place at such a reasonable prices. I like the innovative ideas you guys are using. Really happy with the services you guys provided.
    over 2 years ago
    Johny Dika
    You are the best people. Have made my house really a Home. Thanks for great design, service and reasonable rates. Keep it up.
    over 2 years ago
    sandeep singh
    The are the best in interior designing with less costing. I got there services for my office interior and i am fully satisfied with there work and they completed the work before the completion date. I strongly recommend there services.
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element