Kartik Art And Crafts
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur
    Kartik Art and Craft is a leading manufacturer and trader of Indian furniture. To have furniture us is like having a little bit of India in your home.

    Our goal is to provide our customers with tremendous selection, great value and professional customer service. Based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Kartik Art And Craft is a furniture manufacturer & Trader, creator & Seller of products that are outstanding in style, quality and service. We have large manufacturing and production units having advanced machinery and experienced and expert workers in the field of handicraft items and furniture. Keeping in mind, the end quality of the product, we have separate departments for the quality control of the products. Specializing in the manufacture of Indian furniture, Indian Antiques, Indian Antique Reproduction Furniture, Indian Sheesham Wood Furniture, Indian Acacia Wood Furniture, Indian Wooden Furniture, Indian Hand Painted Furniture, Indian Antique Doors, Indian Antique Windows, Indian Antique Pillars, Antique Benches, Antique Chairs, Coffee Tables, Sideboards, Side Table, End Table, Dining Tables, Indian Pitara Box, T.V. Cabinets, Old Antique Door TV Cabinets, Indian Traditional Wooden Furniture, Drawer Chest, Jali Dining Sets, Beds, Chairs, Dining Tables, Benches, Sofa Boxes, Indian Iron Furniture, East Indian Furniture, Indian Wine Counters, Bar Tables, Bar Chairs, Indian Brass Fitted Furniture, Indian Home Furnishing Products, Gift Articles & Many more.

    Services
    Furniture Manufacturer
    Service areas
    All Our World and Jodhpur
    Address
    177/3, Plot No. 2, Moti Nagar, Salawas Road, Heavy Industrial Area, Sangariya
    342013 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-9610037773 www.kartandcraft.com

    Reviews

    Danie Philip
    Im from Tamil Nadu and I have paid them 2.5 lakhs 2 years back and have not received chairs yet. They have no responsibility. Please give me a refund. I never knew this is how Jodhpur was. I will also attach my receipt here
    about 1 year ago
    saloni pancharia
    It's good very good experience.
    over 1 year ago
    Narinder Singh
    Kartik art & crafts is one of the most professional & best sellers i have ever dealt with. I highly recommend them as they have the best after sales service and their dealing with costumers is very professional & humble. I have never met them personally, got their number from google, but they way they have processed my order is par excellence. I have dealt with many sellers from across the country for my projects but my personal experience of after sales service was not good. But in case of Kartik, they gave the best possible solution & after sales service to me. I am really happy and will look at no one else for buying any new furniture for my projects. Kudos to their team and keep up the good work :)
    over 4 years ago
