Kartik Art and Craft is a leading manufacturer and trader of Indian furniture. To have furniture us is like having a little bit of India in your home.

Our goal is to provide our customers with tremendous selection, great value and professional customer service. Based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Kartik Art And Craft is a furniture manufacturer & Trader, creator & Seller of products that are outstanding in style, quality and service. We have large manufacturing and production units having advanced machinery and experienced and expert workers in the field of handicraft items and furniture. Keeping in mind, the end quality of the product, we have separate departments for the quality control of the products. Specializing in the manufacture of Indian furniture, Indian Antiques, Indian Antique Reproduction Furniture, Indian Sheesham Wood Furniture, Indian Acacia Wood Furniture, Indian Wooden Furniture, Indian Hand Painted Furniture, Indian Antique Doors, Indian Antique Windows, Indian Antique Pillars, Antique Benches, Antique Chairs, Coffee Tables, Sideboards, Side Table, End Table, Dining Tables, Indian Pitara Box, T.V. Cabinets, Old Antique Door TV Cabinets, Indian Traditional Wooden Furniture, Drawer Chest, Jali Dining Sets, Beds, Chairs, Dining Tables, Benches, Sofa Boxes, Indian Iron Furniture, East Indian Furniture, Indian Wine Counters, Bar Tables, Bar Chairs, Indian Brass Fitted Furniture, Indian Home Furnishing Products, Gift Articles & Many more.