At UNISPACE we understand how important it is to invest time in getting to know you and your requirement so we can deliver a truly innovative design and build solution for your place.
Our team will accompany you right through the project timeline, ensuring your vision is delivered to meet your expectations – on time and on budget. At UNISPACE we are committed to forging long-term partnerships with our clients, creating robust, flexible Solutions which will address the changing needs of your future requirement.
- Services
- Services Offered from UNISPACE •Interior Design •Turnkey Fit out •Project Management •Interior Refurbishment •Customized Furniture •Interior Landscaping
- Service areas
- We have specialist knowledge and skills in all sectors Including •RESIDENTIAL •RETAIL •HOSPITALITY •OFFICE / WORKSPACE
- KANNUR
- BANGALORE
- Kannur- Kerela
Talap near AKG hospital
670002 Kannur- Kerela
India
+91-9400212333 UNISPACEINTERIORS.COM
Company Overview
We are a team of Interior Architects and Designers who are committed to give the best service and the best value of money to our clients. Our Projects are known for their innovative designs, comfort and user-friendliness. The main attraction of our design is its Aesthetic Appeal.
Our Services :
¤ Interior Designing ¤ Interior Execution ¤ Consultancy ¤ Concept Development ¤ PMC ¤ Turnkey Projects....
Mission
At the core of our mission, our professionals are committed to maintain the highest level of professionalism, quality, value, service and technical excellence. We offer interior designing solutions with a commitment to give functionality, productivity, flexibility and long benefits to our clients. We understand that the environment surrounding us play an integral role in our lives, hence the complete interior decoration is performed bearing in mind individual expectations and comfort. Apart from it, one of the biggest strength of the company lies in our complete customer oriented approach that keeps us ahead in this business and thus clients choose us first.