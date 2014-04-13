Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Era
Interior Architects in Nagpur
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Design Era an interior architecture firm located in orange city of maharashtra,Nagpur.

    We are full service interior design and architecture firm with the team of all professionals,interior designer,architects along with well trained fabricators and complete executors who help in executing the designs. At Design Era Architecture and interior design service are tailored to meet client's specific need base on nature and choice. We adopt professional and systematic approach to design enviornment blend,innovative ideas and designs and latest trends and materials.

    Now, money and time spent is well worth.

    Services
    • Complete interior solution
    • Interior design consultation
    • architecture
    • turn key projects
    • 3d design
    Service areas
    India and Nagpur
    Address
    203,jai mahavir society,itwari,Nagpur.
    440002 Nagpur
    India
    +91-9960761621
      Add SEO element