RARI Interiors &amp; Architecture
Interior Architects in Gurgaon
    We at RARI believe that classy does not always mean expensive. RARI imbibes a combination of both contemporary as well as modern design which gives us an edge over the others and also appeals to our clients.

    With over 3 years of practice in design and on-site execution we can take up about any scale of project whether it being Residential or Corporate.

    Services
    Design Consultancy/ Turn-Key Execution/ Bespoke Furniture/ Art & Decor
    Service areas
    North India and Gurgaon
    Address
    D 901 Wembley estate Rosewood city, Sector 50
    122018 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9999657432 www.rari.co.in
