Legal disclosure

At Locus Design Works, we believe that design is a continuous evolving process shaped primarily by the needs of the user and factors like conditions of the site, material availability, etc. We cannot emphasize enough on the importance of on-boarding the client in the design process as they act as the crucial driving force of the process. The client’s needs and their vision of the space combined with our design expertise and executional experience leads us to unique solutions for every client’s uniquely personal space.









We

strongly believe that firsthand experience of the on-ground execution

and engineering techniques is highly important as it helps us deliver

wholesome design solutions and execute our projects with precision. At

Locus Design Works, attention to details of execution is given high

priority as every minor detail constitutes the final design output.









The

role of an architect is not just limited to designing and executing the

drawings but also includes understanding the client and making it an

experience for them while assisting them in turning their dreams of the

space into reality.