We are a team of architects from IIT Kharagpur based out of Indore. We believe and strive towards designing climate responsive spaces best suited to the client’s needs.
E-404, Shekhar Enclave, Sanchar Nagar, Kanadia Main Road, Indore—452016
452016 Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
India
+91-9547142600 locusdesignworks.com
At Locus Design Works, we believe that design is a continuous evolving process shaped primarily by the needs of the user and factors like conditions of the site, material availability, etc. We cannot emphasize enough on the importance of on-boarding the client in the design process as they act as the crucial driving force of the process. The client’s needs and their vision of the space combined with our design expertise and executional experience leads us to unique solutions for every client’s uniquely personal space.
We
strongly believe that firsthand experience of the on-ground execution
and engineering techniques is highly important as it helps us deliver
wholesome design solutions and execute our projects with precision. At
Locus Design Works, attention to details of execution is given high
priority as every minor detail constitutes the final design output.
The
role of an architect is not just limited to designing and executing the
drawings but also includes understanding the client and making it an
experience for them while assisting them in turning their dreams of the
space into reality.