Locus Design Works
Architects in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
Reviews
Projects

    Puneet Dhanuka's Residence Interior Design
    Chaplot Residence
    Mitin Agrawal's Residence - Interior Design
    Awasthi Residence Renovation
    Dr Chhabra's Home Theatre
    Dr Khare's Plastic Surgery Centre
    We are a team of architects from IIT Kharagpur based out of Indore. We believe and strive towards designing climate responsive spaces best suited to the client’s needs.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Construction Project Management
    • Residential Architecture
    • Commercial Architecture
    • Workplace Design
    • Landscape Design
    • Construction
    • Cost Estimation
    Service areas
    • Indore
    • Bhopal
    • Kota
    • Nagpur
    • Amravati
    • Dewas
    • Ujjain
    Address
    E-404, Shekhar Enclave, Sanchar Nagar, Kanadia Main Road, Indore—452016
    452016 Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9547142600 locusdesignworks.com
    At Locus Design Works, we believe that design is a continuous evolving process shaped primarily by the needs of the user and factors like conditions of the site, material availability, etc. We cannot emphasize enough on the importance of on-boarding the client in the design process as they act as the crucial driving force of the process. The client’s needs and their vision of the space combined with our design expertise and executional experience leads us to unique solutions for every client’s uniquely personal space.



    We

    strongly believe that firsthand experience of the on-ground execution

    and engineering techniques is highly important as it helps us deliver

    wholesome design solutions and execute our projects with precision. At

    Locus Design Works, attention to details of execution is given high

    priority as every minor detail constitutes the final design output.



    The

    role of an architect is not just limited to designing and executing the

    drawings but also includes understanding the client and making it an

    experience for them while assisting them in turning their dreams of the

    space into reality.

