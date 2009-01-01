Your browser is out-of-date.

Rohit Bhoite Design
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Projects

    • New Urban Chic
    BANDRA HOUSE

    Rohit Bhoite an Interior Designer with a Master’s Degree from Domus Academy Spa, Italy in 2011. And graduated from Rachna Sansad, School Of Interior Design, Mumbai in 2009. Where he’s been teaching as a visiting faculty for the past 4 years. After working for a few years with some acclaimed studios in Italy and Mumbai, started his own studio in 2013. Specializing in interiors of Hi-end Luxurious apartment, Hospitality, Furniture Design and Styling.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Furniture Design
    • Styling
    • Planning
    • Lighting etc.
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    400053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820245050 sites.google.com/site/wwwrohitbhoitecom
