Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Designboxx interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Hello! We are Creative Interiors!

    Home is where we go for comfort, rest, assurance and inspiration !

    So our team offers extraordinary designs for homes and commercial space. We are a luxury interior design firm in your city offering individually designed interiors to meet your needs. At Designboxx interior, we have built a solid reputation among our clients by fulfilling the design requirements on time and in a superior way. We are far ahead of our competitors, as we have got a team of talented interior designers in Mumbai.

    Services
    • Design your interiors to be timeless
    • sustainable
    • efficient and beautiful! We know that
    • your home is your unique space that enhances your relaxation
    • pleasure
    • productivity and energy. We are a full service interior design firm in Mumbai
    • specializing in classic design with a global influence. Whether designing residential or commercial spaces
    • we have built a reputation on achieving highly individual results for a discerning
    • international clientele.
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • mumbai
    • goa
    • chennai
    • kolkata
    • banglore
    • maharashtra
    • pune
    • bhiwandi
    • Thane
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    none.
    Address
    bhiwandi toll naka
    400608 Thane
    India
    +91-8805865990
    Legal disclosure

    designboxx interior

      Add SEO element