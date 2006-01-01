Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Studio-A
Architects in Vishakhapatnam
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Studio-A is a sufficiently experienced firm with a zest to deliver Architectural services for all types of base-build and interior projects. It was founded in early year 2011 by 

    Ar. Ashok Chakravarthi (registered architect in COA-Delhi) who has been in the field since 2006 and has had a rich experience working with prestigious Architectural firms in Andhra Pradesh & Tamilnadu.

    Studio-A is committed to deliver contemporary and contextually relevant designs and specializes in ‘not specializing’ in any one type of built form.  In a short time from its inception Studio-A has handled a wide range of  structures. The fundamental approach to any project is Design Centric, with the focus on understanding the client requirement and trying to redefine its design solution in a unique way.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior & land Scape
    Service areas
    Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and Vishakhapatnam
    Company awards
    • In 2009 awarded from pedellite as Best Interior Designer at Hyderabad.
    • In 2010 awarded from pedellite in Optimum Space Utilisation at Hyderabad.
    Address
    Flat-3F, kancherla Paradise, Rednam Gardens
    530020 Vishakhapatnam
    India
    +91-9441676538
      Add SEO element