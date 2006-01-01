Studio-A is a sufficiently experienced firm with a zest to deliver Architectural services for all types of base-build and interior projects. It was founded in early year 2011 by
Ar. Ashok Chakravarthi (registered architect in COA-Delhi) who has been in the field since 2006 and has had a rich experience working with prestigious Architectural firms in Andhra Pradesh & Tamilnadu.
Studio-A is committed to deliver contemporary and contextually relevant designs and specializes in ‘not specializing’ in any one type of built form. In a short time from its inception Studio-A has handled a wide range of structures. The fundamental approach to any project is Design Centric, with the focus on understanding the client requirement and trying to redefine its design solution in a unique way.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior & land Scape
- Service areas
- Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and Vishakhapatnam
- Company awards
- In 2009 awarded from pedellite as Best Interior Designer at Hyderabad.
- In 2010 awarded from pedellite in Optimum Space Utilisation at Hyderabad.
- Address
-
Flat-3F, kancherla Paradise, Rednam Gardens
530020 Vishakhapatnam
India
+91-9441676538