Charuta Raykar is the passionate and creative mind behind Akarsh Designs.The fascinating field of interior design gave wings to her creativity. Her strength lies in her ability to visualize our clients’ dreams into designs that attract the mind. Her in-depth knowledge of space planning, materials, end to end designing with conceptual drawings, along with strong people management skills help in the flawless execution of the entire project. She believes in working closely with clients and understanding their lifestyle and dreams. She is passionate about seeing her clients live their dreams! Apart from designing homes and offices, “designing designers” is also her passion, and to follow this calling she enjoys teaching, writing blogs and sharing her knowledge. Based in Marathahalli, Bangalore, over a period of 10 yrs, Akarsh Designs has successfully completed over 300 apartments and villas in various parts of Bangalore! Designing and executing turnkey projects is something we enjoy! We also offer Rental, Premium and Exclusive packages, based on customized need of clients. We have dedicated teams of skillful contractors who give an excellent finish to Charuta’s design and the client’s dream.