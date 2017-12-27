We are a manufacturing firm, belong to a family which has been in the rug business since 1925. Our first buyer, an Englishman, came all the way from United Kingdom searching for the parent company, ABBAS WAZIR. Everyone who saw this English gentleman followed him not because he was English or a Foreigner, but to look at his mode of transport " The Bicycle" and were amused to see how this new machine balances on two wheels !!Since then, we have been manufacturing high quality rugs and have been exporting to all parts of the world and today, are the sixth generation in this trade.Our products :Hand-Knotted Persian Hand-Knotted Tibetan Hand-TuftedHand-LoomedDurriesSumakShaggyLeatherCushionsBuilt on the traditional family values of trust, honesty and respect towards our customers, employees, suppliers, industry and society at large, we, are proud to introduce ourselves to you as a trusted establishment for the above mentioned handicrafts !