Newarch Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd
Architects in Bangalore
    • Interior Designs, Newarch Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd Newarch Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd Modern living room
    Interior Designs, Newarch Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd Newarch Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Interior Designs, Newarch Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd Newarch Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd Modern living room
    Interior Designs

    As an establishment with strong architectural practices, our mission is to envision future designs today with a strong focus on creating and sustaining harmony within the environment. We have a strong fundamental approach to design throughout all disciplines that delivers high quality, innovative and sustainable design creating economic value to the project. The team at NewArch is capable of designing projects of all types, from contemporary individual use residential villas to major integrated urban residential schemes, from dedicated corporate campus to multi-use commercial complexes and from hotels to industrial parks.

    Our services extend from undertaking feasibility studies to coordinating full service commissions on large, complex schemes, supporting clients in all sectors and of all sizes. Each project is uniquely handled with a close collaboration with the client. The process is flexibly designed with main principles lying in being creative, professional and conscious to technicalities, financials and environmental needs of the project. With our skills and expertise, we combine designs and developments with maximising clients’ financial return on their investment.

    bangalore
    Address
    560048 Bangalore
    India
