SimplyInteriors believes in providing low cost interior design solutions

to our customers. Think of us like a low cost airline. The intention of flying in a plane is to reach from place A to place B. For most of us, that is what we need with interiors. What we need are wardrobes, kitchen cabinets which are long lasting at a reasonable cost.

How we do this is simple. Based on our experience, we have realized that wardrobes and kitchen cabinets are usually the same since the functions are the same. What changes are external colors and finish. For this reason, we have optimized our designs in such a way that material wastage as well as time taken for labor is minimized. Since these two are the primary costs in interiors, the overall cost is nearly half of what you will get for a similar wardrobe from an ecommerce site.