Design Enclave International is an
Architectural, Interior Designing, Building Construction Company that integrates Precision and ingenuity in creating Innovative Designs that resonate aesthetics. The Company has made its presence in architecture & interior designing by delivering top-notch services.
At DEI, we regularly update and come up with never before artistic, mesmerizing new & innovative designs and also offer tailor-made designing solutions to our clients to meet all their requirements.
- Services
- ARCHITECTURAL & STRUCTURAL DESIGNING
- INTERIOR DESIGNING
- 3D VIEW AND WALK THROUGH
- TURNKEY SOLUTION
- LANDSCAPE DESIGNING
- INDUSTRIAL AND PEB SHADES
- CONSULTATION & PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- Service areas
- Rajasthan
- Address
-
D-128, Savitri Path, Near Janta Store circle
302015 Jaipur
India
+91-9829017887 www.studiodei.in