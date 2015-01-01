Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
100Krafts
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern living room
    flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern dining room
    flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern style bedroom
    +7
    flat Interior Designs
    Services
    • Turnkey Interior
    • Interior Design
    • Decor and Furnishings
    • Furniture Design
    • Interior Renovations
    Service areas
    Bangalore and Pune
    Company awards
    Interior Design Company of the Year by HOME MagazineAmong Top 20 emerging E-retail companies by Times GroupAsian Leadership award held at Dubai for Business InnovationInterior Company of the year by World Wide Achievers
    Address
    560037 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9341053053 www.100Krafts.com

    Reviews

    sudhi
    Amazing and transparent execution!
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: September 2015
    Edit
    Ravi Roshan Ravi Roshan
    good
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: December 2015
    Edit
    jay_moolya
    Very very Bad experience of working with this 100KRAFTS .  Inexperienced and they don't have any technical knowledge. They take bussiness and leave it in hands of contractors in our case also  our whole furniture work is spoiled. Even after we informing them that the carpenter at our place deputed by their contractor not doing good work. They continued with same carpenter and our whole furniture work is spoiled . now we are doing our pending work with our carpenters only.
    almost 6 years ago
    Project date: November 2015
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element