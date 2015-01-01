Very very Bad experience of working with this 100KRAFTS . Inexperienced and they don't have any technical knowledge. They take bussiness and leave it in hands of contractors in our case also our whole furniture work is spoiled. Even after we informing them that the carpenter at our place deputed by their contractor not doing good work. They continued with same carpenter and our whole furniture work is spoiled . now we are doing our pending work with our carpenters only.
Project date: November 2015