Ganpati Wires
    • Wires, Ganpati Wires Ganpati Wires ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Wires

    We, manufacturer, exporter & supplier of Bare Tin Coated copper wire offer tinned coated copper wire & Copper coated wire, connectors, jumpers, Leads.

    Services
    • Aluminium Wire
    • bare copper wire
    • bare copper cable
    • tin coated copper wire
    • stranded copper wire
    • copper winding wires
    Service areas
    India
    Company awards
    Certificate for Institute of Labour Development, Certificate of Training, Certificate for Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce
    Address
    C-27, Industrial Estate, Bais Godam
    302006 Jaipur
    India
    +91-1412211977 www.ganpatiwires.com/bare-tin-coated-copper-wire.html
