Intterea
Interior Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (6)
    Intterea is the interior solutions studio established by interior consultant and designer, Rhea Ahuja, who specializes in providing creative space conceptualization ideas and their execution. Ever since its inception, Intterea has focused on making the spaces we work on stand out with our unique approach towards designing.

    At the same time we also keep in mind the original essence of a place and this is what makes our designs an aesthetic of effortless, comfortable grandeur. Our homes are a perfect reflection of personality, style, and taste.

    With a firm belief of creating designs that are innovative and beyond the conventional norms we work towards the exquisite requirements of our clients. Intterea has a motto of complete client satisfaction and we make our designs with a never ending zest to create a complete visual delight for our clients.

    Services
    Residential Design and Commercial Design
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    4, Mayfair Gardens Commercial Complex, Near Hauz Khas Metro Station.
    110016 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9958682162 intterea.in

    Reviews

    Radheshyam Sharma
    over 1 year ago
    Zed Care
    almost 2 years ago
    Dheera verma
    Very creative and budget friendly, she understands the taste and requirement so well!!
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
