Kiran Enterprises
Doors in Bengaluru
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Pooja Door, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Windows & doors Doors Wood
    Pooja Door, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Wood
    Pooja Door
    Stairs, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Wood
    Stairs, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Wood
    Stairs
    Pooja Room Door, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Windows & doors Doors Wood
    Pooja Room Door
    Pooja Room Door, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Wooden doors
    Pooja Room Door, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Wooden doors
    Pooja Room Door
    Main Door, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Wooden doors
    Main Door
    Carved Pooja Door, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Wooden doors
    Carved Pooja Door, Kiran Enterprises Kiran Enterprises Wooden doors
    Carved Pooja Door
    Show all 7 projects

    With over 30 years of experience and lot of happy clients, we are here to craft innovative solutions for the specific needs of our clients. Our products are crafted using the finest cultivated and forest hardwoods and are carefully selected for the clearest color and grains providing a quality product that is unsurprassed. We are dedicated to manufacture products of great detail and quality with attention to each product with quality craftsmanship.

    Services
    Design and Manufacturing of Doors and Interior Assets
    Service areas
    Worldwide
    Address
    #79/2, Bullappa Indl. Estate, 7th Cross (Right), Magadi Road
    560023 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9900557571 kirankrafts.com

    Reviews

    Prashanth Setty
    over 2 years ago
    Jaideep Cr
    Are very responsive to customers
    over 4 years ago
    Veerendra Sharma
    Good collection
    over 2 years ago
