JK DEZIGN
Architects in Jogeshwari West
Reviews
    JK Dezign is an interior designing company in Mumbai offering innovative home interior design and office interior decoration solutions.

    Why JK Dezign ?

    ·      
    JK Dezign is a language, not a style

    ·       How well we communicate is determined not by how well we say things, but how well we are understood

    ·       Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works

    ·       For us great design is a multi-layered equation between human life and the environment

    ·       We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence is not an act, but a habit.

    ·       Goal of JK Dezign is to listen, observe, understand  & DELIVER

    Services
    Complete from Dezigning to Handover
    Service areas
    all and JOGESHWARI WEST
    Address
    102 ABBA APARTMENT S V ROAD OPP BOSTAN HOTEL
    400102 Jogeshwari West
    India
    +91-9820068911 www.jkdezign.com
