Metaskapes
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (7)
    • Metaskapes is a creative and dynamic team of experienced Architects and Designers with a passion to create beautiful spaces. We specialize in design and problem solving apart from specific building typologies to offer creative solutions to a wide range of project types. Our client base includes Individuals, Institutions, Government entities, small and large developers, Indian and multinational Corporates , top IT companies and retail sector.

    Services
    ARCHITECTS AND INTERIOR DESIGNS
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    1st Floor, No.3 Second West Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur
    600041 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884036011 metaskapes.com

    Reviews

    Ramalingam Thiruvel
    Excellent
    6 months ago
    suresh ask
    over 2 years ago
    srini vasan
    almost 4 years ago
