Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ModusHome Decor Private Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We are in the business of delivering value added, Interior design and projects execution for the wide profile of Corporate, Commercial, Hotels and Residential Clients. Modus Home Décor (P) Ltd. has earned a well deserved reputation for its track record in implementing and completing top quality project in time and with customer satisfaction.

     Our Strength of proficient execution are backed by experience of our house designers and project manager with rich experience in Trunkey Interior designing , Planning project execution services.

    Services
    • Full-Home Interior
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Wardobe Vinety & Trunkey Projects
    Service areas
    Modular Furniture and Gurgaon
    Address
    House No. 395, Kanahi Village
    12003 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9883851113 www.modushome.in

    Reviews

    Himanshu Kanojia
    over 1 year ago
    Tapas Pandit
    11 months ago
    HARI YADUVANSHI
    Ultimate delivery timings. Within a week Mahesh ji and his team installed complete kitchen at my flat based in central park resorts sohna road. Very much satisfied and appreciated the work quality delivered by them.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element