Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
    • At iRenovate, we offer a wide variety of professional services

    to help you renovate your home or office space. We are renovation specialists and our role is to deliver your dream renovation, within your budget. We produce a well-constructed plan and design for our clients. We provide professional experts, hard-work repair and Building material experts to understand your needs. Our team consists of Architects, builders, designers, maintenance work specialists and Highly Skilled Labor. We also render a free maintenance contract for a limited time after the renovation. 

    W: http://www.irenovate.in

    Services
    • Interior
    • Architecture
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Furniture
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and New Delhi
    Address
    A1 Block Lower Ground Floor, House No. 243 Janakpuri,
    110058 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9871198773 www.irenovate.in
