Fabmodula is the best interior designers in Bangalore. We provide residential interiors, creative interior designers for villas, apartments, home. We are placed in list of best interior designers in Bangalore because of our best interior works. We are renowned interior design firm with interior design expert.
- Services
- interior desigers
- residential interiors
- Service areas
- Bangalore and Karnataka
- Address
-
610, 2nd Floor, 15th A Main,15th Cross, IVth Sector, HSR Layout, Near BDA Complex
560102 Bangalore
India
+91-9880655677 www.fabmodula.com