Epitomestitches is an online tailoring-service provider in Bangalore. They provide a highly experienced and professional online tailoring solution, assuring some of the best fitting clothes one can wear.

Epitomestitches is known by their various kinds of stitching services for women’s clothes like Blouses, Ghagra Choli, Kurtis, Bottoms, Salwar Suits, Gowns, Semi-Western Wear and Kid swear.