Epitomestitches
Designers in Bangalore
Reviews (14)
    • Epitomestitches is an online tailoring-service provider in Bangalore. They provide a highly experienced and professional online tailoring solution, assuring some of the best fitting clothes one can wear.

    Epitomestitches is known by their various kinds of stitching services for women’s clothes like Blouses, Ghagra Choli, Kurtis, Bottoms, Salwar Suits, Gowns, Semi-Western Wear and Kid swear.

    Services
    • Dress Designing
    • Online Stitching Services
    • Online Tailoring
    Service areas
    Bangalore, Karnataka, and India
    Address
    No 14/5, 1st Floor, Christ School Road, Off Bannerghtta Road
    560097 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886399901 www.epitomestitches.com

    Reviews

    Rachel 77
    2nd time using their service, very well stitched, design exactly how I wanted it! Love it a lot. Timely delivery as well. Thank you!
    5 months ago
    Syed Irfan
    Very good tailors, we got my marriage clothes stitched from them. Delivery was ontime and clothes were stitched with perfection. I would all my friends to you guys. Best online tailors around with free pick up and delivery as well.
    5 months ago
    Daniyal Ahmad
    This sweater is pretty great. I love the length and the fit and mostly I love how cozy it is. It keeps me warm, looks great and is soft and luxurious. I am thinking about getting another in a different color…because if it’s this good, why not?
    5 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
