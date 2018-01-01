Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Designclick
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ahmedabad
Overview 10Projects (10) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bed room interior design for Villa , Designclick Designclick BedroomBeds & headboards Engineered Wood Brown
    Bed room interior design for Villa , Designclick Designclick BedroomSofas & chaise longue Engineered Wood Brown
    Bed room interior design for Villa , Designclick Designclick BedroomAccessories & decoration Engineered Wood Brown
    +2
    Bed room interior design for Villa
    Livingroom & Dining room design idea , Designclick Designclick
    Livingroom & Dining room design idea , Designclick Designclick
    Livingroom & Dining room design idea , Designclick Designclick
    +6
    Livingroom & Dining room design idea
    Vice Chancellor Bungalows Ahmedabad, Designclick Designclick
    Vice Chancellor Bungalows Ahmedabad, Designclick Designclick
    Vice Chancellor Bungalows Ahmedabad, Designclick Designclick
    +3
    Vice Chancellor Bungalows Ahmedabad
    Mr.Manoj Bhatt
    Flambe Multicuisine Restaurant & Bunquet, Designclick Designclick
    Flambe Multicuisine Restaurant & Bunquet, Designclick Designclick
    Flambe Multicuisine Restaurant & Bunquet, Designclick Designclick
    +35
    Flambe Multicuisine Restaurant & Bunquet
    Raw House Duplex Scheme, Designclick Designclick
    Raw House Duplex Scheme, Designclick Designclick
    Raw House Duplex Scheme, Designclick Designclick
    +7
    Raw House Duplex Scheme
    Show all 10 projects

    Designclick interior design is a company master in Turnkey interior design solution, Space planning, lose customize furniture design and manufacture for real estate developers, builders and owners of apartments, Villa, bungalows.

    Based in Ahmadabad, Gujarat Designclick is established in 1998 By Principal Architect Sonal Patel who has became expert in interior design industry  

    A Designclick interior is the best residential & commercial interior design company in Ahmadabad. We are team of highly professional, committed, enthusiastic individuals with skilled talented designers and well experienced managers available to guide our clients through the entire project smooth and time bound execution of any residential and commercial interior design project.

    We know that each interior design project is important and lifelong feeling for the clients. we begin with specific needs, budgets of clients, we believe in highest level of quality and standard of services

    Each and every interior design projects design with personalized concept & architectural touch to full fill of our client’s style and needs. We work on up to date industry standard with advanced technology.

    We do interior designs and perspectives with vast & deep experience of the interior design industry; we are not compromise on quality services and interior design furniture product. We are offering interior design service at a very reasonable charge. We believe in trustworthy and transparent relationships with clients. We always focus on client’s needs and desires.

    Founder of the company – Principal Ar.Sonal Patel - The best architect and interior designer in Ahmadabad

    Sonal Patel brings her expertise in interior design project specialised in residential, commercial and restaurant design with innovative idea to the firm. Also born and raised in Ahmadabad City, She spent 10 years working for a highly recognized firm The impression owned by well known architect Nilendu shah. She is graduate of IIA in Mumbai. She enjoys working with new unusual materials, new style modern interior design concepts, current interior design trend with latest product and technologies.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • decor
    • design
    • decorating ideas
    • home design
    • Furniture design
    • customize furniture design
    • Home interior design
    • Interior design and Architecture service
    • Architecture and Interior design
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Ahmedabad
    • Baroda
    • Rajkot
    • Surat
    • Mehsana
    • Palanpur
    • Bhavnagar
    • Entire Gujarat
    • India
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    Awarded by MM Exports Ltd for design spiritual event.
    Address
    47,shivam estate,nr,ujala circle,s.g.highway,sarkhej
    382210 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-8160042229 www.designclick.in

    Reviews

    Narayan Panchal Narayan Panchal
    We hired Designclick - Interior design studio - For our office interior design & built up at ahmedabad Principal Designer Sonal Patel to help us design a space that reflected our energy, experiences, and personality. Great team efforts and time bound project completion impress me lot Best Regards Narayanbhai Panchal Director - Tripura Fabrication Ahmedabad
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2018
    Edit
    Manish Pandey Manish Pandey
    We hired "Designclick - Interiors" for our newly bought home. Design discussions it self was wonderful experience and we are very much pleased with timely output with quality of work. I am really thankful to my friend who referred "Designclick - Interiors" for my newly bought house. +1 for their punctuality and transparency in work.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
    Edit
    Manish Pandey Manish Pandey
    We hired "Designclick - Interiors" for our newly bought home. Design discussions it self was wonderful experience and we are very much pleased with timely output with quality of work. I am really thankful to my friend who referred "Designclick - Interiors" for my newly bought house. +1 for their punctuality and transparency in work.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
    Edit
    Show all 4 reviews
      Edit SEO element