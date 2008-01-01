Your browser is out-of-date.

Ineidos
Architects in Bengaluru
Reviews (4)
    Residence Interiors for Mr.Shobit and Shesha
    Manipal Hospital, Bangalore
    Commercial/office building
    Residence for Mr and Mrs. Subhramanya Bhat
    SKYLIT HOUSE,Residence for Sathyanarayanan Menon

    Ineidos was established in 2008 by Rema Vaidyanathan. She has well over twenty years of design experience in architecture and interior design. Rema has a bachelor's degree in Architecture from UVCE, Bangalore.

    She has previously worked with reputed firms like Venkataramanan Associates and Thomas Associates. She was also with Infosys as client architect. She has extensive experience in designing corporate campuses, residential apartments, commercial buildings, educational & other institutions and corporate & residential interiors across the country. She is a certified project management professional - (PMP).

    Service areas
    Bengaluru
    Address
    No 2b, 14 A Cross Rd, Eshwara Layout, Indiranagar 2nd Stage
    560038 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9845246799 ineidos.com

