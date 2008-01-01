Ineidos was established in 2008 by Rema Vaidyanathan. She has well over twenty years of design experience in architecture and interior design. Rema has a bachelor's degree in Architecture from UVCE, Bangalore.

She has previously worked with reputed firms like Venkataramanan Associates and Thomas Associates. She was also with Infosys as client architect. She has extensive experience in designing corporate campuses, residential apartments, commercial buildings, educational & other institutions and corporate & residential interiors across the country. She is a certified project management professional - (PMP).