Interiorwalaa
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Interiors Completed for 3 BHK In Sobha Heritage , Hoskarhalli, Banshankhari 3rd Stage , Bangalore, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa Living roomShelves Plywood White
    Interiors Completed for 3 BHK In Sobha Heritage , Hoskarhalli, Banshankhari 3rd Stage , Bangalore, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Plywood White
    Interiors Completed for 3 BHK In Sobha Heritage , Hoskarhalli, Banshankhari 3rd Stage , Bangalore, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Wood effect
    +19
    Interiors Completed for 3 BHK In Sobha Heritage , Hoskarhalli, Banshankhari 3rd Stage , Bangalore
    Duplex House Interiors in Bangalore for Mr. Rajan, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa BedroomAccessories & decoration Plywood Pink
    Duplex House Interiors in Bangalore for Mr. Rajan, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa BedroomAccessories & decoration MDF White
    +8
    Duplex House Interiors in Bangalore for Mr. Rajan
    Interior Designs, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa Modern style bedroom
    Interior Designs, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa Modern kitchen
    Interior Designs, Interiorwalaa Interiorwalaa Modern kitchen
    +2
    Interior Designs

    We at Interiorwalaa brings in best teams to execute best designs with best quality materials. We currently cater Bangalore but our services is not just limited to Bangalore, we can offer our services across India on demand.
    Our Services include Interior Designs and Executions , We have been into Residential and Commercial Projects. We have inhouse Architects , Interior Designers and Team of Carpenters, Plumbers, Electricians, Painters, Masons etc.

    Interiorwalaa also works with Architects as Execution Partners for Executing Commercial Projects - Retails Outlets Such as - KFC, Barbeque Nation, VLCC, Taco Bell etc.

    Services
    • Interior Design and Execution for Residence and Corporate
    • carpentry
    • Stone Cladding
    • Falls Ceiling
    • Wardrobes
    • Modular kitchens
    • storage
    • paintings
    • Wooded Floorings
    • TV Console
    • Latches with LED Lights
    • Lightings etc
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    1/2 , Near Indira Gandhi Circle, JP Naga 1st Phase
    560078 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9738484879 www.interiorwalaa.com
