homedezine
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
    • Our bespoke turnkey interior design packages afford our customers the benefit of a quick turnaround time for all projects. Our turnkey interior solutions are designed to work within the timeframes our clients have set, while remaining faithful to our commitment to deliver expertly planned interiors.

    Our goal at the end of every transaction is for our customers to enjoy a quick and easy handover process, where all that will be left for them to do is move in with their personal belongings.

    Services
    Interior Design and planning & execution
    Service areas
    • HSR Layout
    • Hormavu
    • BTM layout
    • Bengaluru
    Address
    E-303, Nagarjuna Green Woods
    560103 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9845134080 www.homedezine.in
