SPECTRA INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (5)
    • Services
    • Interior Design and Decorators
    • Carpentry work
    • painting
    • false ceiling
    • eco- friendly contemporary designing ideas
    • civil works
    • electrical fittings
    • plumbing
    • stylish wall paper
    • Office cubicles
    Service areas
    Any and Chennai
    Company awards
    Customer testimonies available to see on URBAN CLAP,FACE BOOK ADVERTISEMENT
    Address
    Spectra Interiors,No 3/2,2nd floor,1st street,Dandayuthapani Nagar,Kotturpuram
    600085 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884059549 www.spectrainteriors.co.in
    Spectra Interiors has been involved in beautifying homes and offices for over 25 years. We undertake Interior designing works on a turnkey basis with total assurance in quality.

    Our years of expertise in this business help us deal with timelines and unexpected contingencies and ensure that we meet your expectations and put forward an absolute stunning interiors for homes and offices. We take pride in completing the work within the timeline agreed with total honesty and high business ethics and moral values.

    Our roster of repeat clients stands testimony to our well thought out contracting service. 

    For more detailed information on the various projects we have executed, please visit our website http://www.spectrainteriors.co.in

    My team can prepare a provisional quote based on your flat's layout giving you an idea about the costs and specifications of the material to get done  the Bedroom wardrobes,Kitchen units and lofts,crockery units,TV unit,Pooja unit. Further we can enhance it on a one to one meetings,put your inputs and ideas for additional works such as False Ceiling,cots,side units,dinning tables,shoe rack,etc

    Once again thank you for taking the time to read this.

