EPIC VILA
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chandigarh
    EPIC VILA is an online company for providing home and personal service professionals.

    The time and money wastage of going out to fing the professionals is over because EPIC VILA provides service professionals at your doorstep.

    Services
    • Plumber
    • Electrician
    • Interior Designer
    • Carpenter
    • Painter
    • Beautician
    • AC and other appliances repairer
    Service areas
    Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali
    Address
    Flat No.298, First Floor, TDI City, Landran
    160022 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-8196909191 www.epicvila.com
