SYNWOOD is a synthetic wood, which is made by foaming PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) using ultra high end technology. It is a form of Plastic. It looks like wood, feels like wood & lasts longer than wood. Synwood. It is very much recyclable. Synwood’s identical resemblance to wood increases its chances for usability where wood is preferred.



Synwood Purpose & Mission Statement

“ Revolution around you “ -

The statement above reflects the true nature of our product Synwood which is a synthetic wood and very efficiently takes the place of wood, as it not only holds all the strong qualities of wood but also goes above that. Synwood is resistant to water, termite, fire, sound, chemical and also maintenance free, easy to install. It is 100% recyclable. Thus a customer can very proudly say that he lives in a ecofriendly ambience by using a revolutionary product Synwood by saving trees & contributing to Mother nature.