DazzLed is a leading residential & commercial lighting solutions company in India. We delivers Eco-friendly and energy efficient lighting products for various sectors. Our key approach to developed energy efficient and designer luminaries to fulfil Residential & Commercial lighting needs. Collaboration with clients from different sectors we understand customers need and provides customized solutions according to them. Yes our luminaries unbeatable in quality and less energy consumption.
- Services
- Lights
- Service areas
- Pan India
- Address
-
SC-2/7,Block D, Shopping Centre, mansarover Garden
110015 New Delhi
India
+91-1149050880 www.dazzled.in