CREDENCE INTERIO
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Reviews (0)
    Dwarka sector 19B

    Our specialization lies in interior design of  residential and commercial projects and delivering a unique blend of comfort and style to our clients. We are also known for our premium consultancy services related to Vaastu, and 3D View.

     We have an innate capacity to understand our client’s choice and taste with respect to interior design and thus with their close collaboration, we convert their dreams into reality by offering a unique and personal touch to the interiors. The interiors designed by us represent a unique panorama of elegance, style, unmatched designs, diversity and colors that are sure to captivate anyone. We are there with our clients at every step right from making layouts, supervising the site and helping our clients in purchasing, ordering and overseeing budgets. With the help of our experienced and creative personnel we help our clients in building their dream home or offices. We take up both- renovations and new constructions, planning and decoration from flooring to false ceiling, electrical, plumbing, furniture designing, wall art. We give attention to detail and the level of our interior design service is unmatchable.

    Services
    Turnkey & Consultancy
    Service areas
    India and New Delhi
    Address
    Z-1/A Rajouri Garden
    110027 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1140346067 www.credenceinterio.co.in
