Founded in 2013, Brickwood419 is a Delhi based firm, comprising of young professionals with interdisciplinary expertise in various fields of design and architecture.Our design philosophy embraces the notion of ideation that focusses on internal development and external engagement. The delivered design projects carry an embedded experimental quality that bespeaks an energy and commitment to innovate.

Our design process aims to investigate the spatial codes for a given site and explore the relationship between architecture and settlement, archi- tecture and environment, architecture and infrastructure, and architec- ture and ideas. Our projects span to di erent areas and address issues ranging from architectural design, interior design to product design.

We as an organization are determined to serve clients using better systems of design, technology and improved space planning strategies with focus on enegry and cost conservation. We also retain focus on reliable material management and excelllent project management skills. Ever since inception the motive of our organization is to help our clients overcome the basic hurdles of construction i.e. coordination between vari- ous consulting agencies such as design, servies, execution etc. which lead to delays in timely completion of projects and ultimately result in cost overruns. To achieve this goal, we embraced the ‘design + build’ practice by employing an inhouse execution team, that is dedicated to perform collectively and effectively.