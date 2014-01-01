Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Myriadhues
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Col Prabhakar's house, Myriadhues Myriadhues Passive house Bricks Brown
    Col Prabhakar's house, Myriadhues Myriadhues Country style living room
    Col Prabhakar's house, Myriadhues Myriadhues Modern kitchen
    +3
    Col Prabhakar's house
    Vijay's Residence, Myriadhues Myriadhues Classic style houses Bricks
    Vijay's Residence, Myriadhues Myriadhues Classic style houses Bricks
    Vijay's Residence, Myriadhues Myriadhues Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Bricks
    +12
    Vijay's Residence
    Presentations: Elevations and sections, Myriadhues Myriadhues
    Presentations: Elevations and sections, Myriadhues Myriadhues
    Presentations: Elevations and sections, Myriadhues Myriadhues
    +11
    Presentations: Elevations and sections
    Bashyam's house, Myriadhues Myriadhues Single family home
    Bashyam's house, Myriadhues Myriadhues Single family home
    Bashyam's house, Myriadhues Myriadhues Stairs
    +4
    Bashyam's house
    Design Board, Myriadhues Myriadhues
    Design Board, Myriadhues Myriadhues
    Design Board, Myriadhues Myriadhues
    +7
    Design Board

    Myriad Hues is an architectural and interior design consulting firm found in 2005 and we have designed quite a handful of real time projects. We are a small group of architects and interior designers following up project cycle personally from drawing boards to door mats. Our strength lies in our inclusive design philosophy in exploring endless possibilities in a given environment and space. We apply and evolve our design philosophy through varying ideas that are classical or contemporary, simple or grandeur, cosmopolitan or idiosyncratic, minimal or majestic in nature.The desire that drives us is our thirst for opportunities fostering transcendent designs

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design Consultancy Service
    Service areas
    • Residential and commercial
    • Bengaluru
    • Bangalore
    Address
    1256, 1st Floor KAS Towers 9-C Cross, 1st Stage, 4th Block, HBR Layout, Hennur Junction
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9343766678 www.myriadhues.net
      Add SEO element