Myriad Hues is an architectural and interior design consulting firm found in 2005 and we have designed quite a handful of real time projects. We are a small group of architects and interior designers following up project cycle personally from drawing boards to door mats. Our strength lies in our inclusive design philosophy in exploring endless possibilities in a given environment and space. We apply and evolve our design philosophy through varying ideas that are classical or contemporary, simple or grandeur, cosmopolitan or idiosyncratic, minimal or majestic in nature.The desire that drives us is our thirst for opportunities fostering transcendent designs