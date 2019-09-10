Innovative Design…..Unique Concepts… ..Dreams Krafting

Mi Decor is an interior design firm dedicated to providing clients with unique concepts, high-quality design and flawless execution. We tailor each project to our clients’ individual needs & budget.We are specialist in Interior designing consulting, Space Planning,end to end project execution. Our innovative team of skilled designers and craftsmen brings new trends to the work. We choose our product lines carefully and with a refined eye specifically trained to current trends and attention to various price points. Our goal is to create end results that are as unique and wonderful as our clients.