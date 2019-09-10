Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mi-Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Overview 7Projects (7) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Whitefield Anand tara- 3 BHK, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Dining roomChairs & benches
    Whitefield Anand tara- 3 BHK, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Whitefield Anand tara- 3 BHK, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +27
    Whitefield Anand tara- 3 BHK
    Residence, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Plywood White
    Residence, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Beige
    Residence, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood White
    +20
    Residence
    residence Project , wagholi, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Corridor, hallway & stairs Seating Plywood White
    residence Project , wagholi, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood White
    residence Project , wagholi, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather White
    +17
    residence Project , wagholi
    Office Reception Area Design, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Office spaces & stores
    Office Reception Area Design, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Office spaces & stores
    Office Reception Area Design, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Office spaces & stores
    +5
    Office Reception Area Design
    Bedroom Project, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor BedroomBeds & headboards Engineered Wood
    Bedroom Project, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor BedroomBeds & headboards Plywood
    Bedroom Project, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood
    +5
    Bedroom Project
    Residential Design Project, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Modern houses
    Residential Design Project, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Modern houses
    Residential Design Project, Mi-Decor Mi-Decor Modern living room
    +15
    Residential Design Project
    Show all 7 projects

    Innovative Design…..Unique Concepts… ..Dreams Krafting 

    Mi Decor is an interior design firm dedicated to providing clients with unique concepts, high-quality design and flawless execution. We tailor each project to our clients’ individual needs & budget.We are specialist in Interior designing consulting, Space Planning,end to end project execution. Our innovative team of skilled designers and craftsmen brings new trends to the work. We choose our product lines carefully and with a refined eye specifically trained to current trends and attention to various price points. Our goal is to create end results that are as unique and wonderful as our clients.

    Services
    • Interior designing consulting.
    • Space Planning
    • Modular Kitchen
    Service areas
    Pune, Maharashtra, and India
    Address
    Pune, Maharashtra, India
    411013 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-8955651755 www.facebook.com/midecors

    Reviews

    Riddhi Patel Riddhi Patel
    I hired Mi- decor to design my study room. Their work made me feel more comfortable in around my study materials. I thank them enough for adding a comfort to my daily place & also making it my happy place.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    Shraddha Gosavi Shraddha Gosavi
    Since Lockdown, I was in dire need of study area design with available resources, when contacted the designer from MI, they helped me remotely to set up my study area. They understood my brief and got it done for me. Thank you team.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2020
    Edit
    pragnya patel pragnya patel
    I got my child's room ready from them, they understood how I wanted the toddler room to look and feel like. They made the room comfortable and sporting at the same time.
    almost 2 years ago
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element