Is your home optimally utilized?

Every client that I catered to had a different definition of utilizing floor space. The women generally wanted so much storage space that there was no space for the family to live. The men, on the other hand wanted so little furniture that they would eventually crib about the mess lying around the house. And the irony was that clients with large home wanted less furniture and those with smaller homes ended wanting them more compact.

Our contribution as designers, came as help to them, to strike the right proportion of furniture versus floor space, without compromising on their current lifestyles. We offered them our magical secret of creating more invisible space!!

