Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Before & After, Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd
    Before & After
    Interior Projects, Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Modern living room
    Interior Projects, Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Modern bathroom
    Interior Projects, Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Modern style bedroom
    +9
    Interior Projects
    Kids room Interior, Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Modern nursery/kids room
    Kids room Interior, Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Modern nursery/kids room
    Kids room Interior, Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Dessign7 Interiors Pvt Ltd Modern nursery/kids room
    +1
    Kids room Interior

    Is your home optimally utilized? 

    Every client that I catered to had a different definition of utilizing floor space. The women generally wanted so much storage space that there was no space for the family to live. The men, on the other hand wanted so little furniture that they would eventually crib about the mess lying around the house. And the irony was that clients with large home wanted less furniture and those with smaller homes ended wanting them more compact.

    Our contribution as designers, came as help to them, to strike the right proportion of furniture versus floor space, without compromising on their current lifestyles. We offered them our magical secret of creating more invisible space!!

    Would you like our smart designing to create more space?

    Write to us on shabbir@d7india.com

    Services
    Interior Designers experts in residential interior.
    Service areas
    pan india and Pune
    Address
    3/3 Hermes Nest, 844 Dastur Mehar Road, Sharbatwala chowk
    411 001 Pune
    India
    +91-9325079191 www.d7india.com

    Reviews

    Ranjan Rout
    Good
    about 3 years ago
    Amit Pawar
    Excellent support and very talented people
    over 3 years ago
    Natasha Singh
    Premium interior designers! Timely completion of my home is one of the reasons why I'm so satisfied with their service :)
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element