pvc decor solutions rudrapur
Interior Designers & Decorators in Rudrapur
    • PVC Decor Solurtions is a Rudrapur-Uttarakhand based Firm & one of the 
    well renowned Traders and Suppliers of PVC Wall PANEL, PVC CEILINGS  , 3D Panels, 3D Stickers, PVC Marble sheets in UP and Uttarakhand  region. Pvc Decor solutions's head office is located in Rudrapur. Our retailers are availble in neigbhorhood cities like : Haldwani, Rampur, Kichha, Bazpur, Gadarpur, nainital, Kashipur.

    PVC Decor Solurtions, Rudrapur provides distinct interior decoration to your  home, office, showroom etc & makes a nice and different look.

    With vast industry experience, we are engaged in trading & supplying  widespread range of PVC Ceilings and Wall Panels. The offered range is   strictly quality tested on various parameters after procurement. Our offered  range is widely acknowledged due to effectiveness, reliability and durability.    PVC Decor Solurtions, Rudrapur offers  PVC Wall Panel ,PVC Ceilings,  Designer PVC Groove Panel, PVC Accesories, PVC Imitation Marble Sheet  and 3D Panels & 3D Stickers.

    Features:- 1) fireproof, rotproof, dampproof, and rustproof. 2) Waterproof and heatproof. 3) Easy maintenance. 4) Sound resistant.I 5) impact resistant. 6) Large no of colour available in different sizes. 7) Easy to be cut, dried, nailed, sawed.

    We provide matching accessories with every design of PVC panels.

    . Please Contact Us To Get Best Quotation Harpreet Singh :    99175 19100 Sushil Haldar    :    99273 32153

    PVC Decor Solurtions ICICI Bank Building,  Near Hotel Midtown,  Rudrapur, Uttarakhand www.decorsolutions.in

    Services
    • pvc wall paneling installation
    • Interior desgingers
    • Decor solutions.
    Service areas
    Rudrapur and nearby 200KM.
    Address
    ICICI Bank Building, Near Hotel Midtown, Kashipur bypass road, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand 263153
    263153 Rudrapur
    India
    +91-9917519100 decorsolutions.in
