Studio Square Design Co.
Architects in Gurgaon
Reviews (10)
    • Interiors at HEWO | Gurgaon , Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Modern living room
    Interiors at HEWO | Gurgaon , Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Interiors at HEWO | Gurgaon , Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Modern style bedroom
    Interiors at HEWO | Gurgaon
    Interiors at Sector 40 | Gurgaon, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Classic style living room
    Interiors at Sector 40 | Gurgaon, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Classic style living room
    Interiors at Sector 40 | Gurgaon
    Kitchen at Rampur | Uttar Pradesh, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Modern kitchen
    Kitchen at Rampur | Uttar Pradesh, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Modern kitchen
    Kitchen at Rampur | Uttar Pradesh, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Modern kitchen
    Kitchen at Rampur | Uttar Pradesh
    Interiors at Palam Vihar 146 | Gurgaon , Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Modern bathroom
    Interiors at Palam Vihar 146 | Gurgaon , Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Modern bathroom
    Interiors at Palam Vihar 146 | Gurgaon
    Interiors at Palam Vihar | Gurgaon, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Classic style living room
    Interiors at Palam Vihar | Gurgaon, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Classic style dining room
    Interiors at Palam Vihar | Gurgaon, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Classic style living room
    Interiors at Palam Vihar | Gurgaon
    Interiors at Best Paradise | Dwarka, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Classic style kitchen
    Interiors at Best Paradise | Dwarka, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Classic style kitchen
    Interiors at Best Paradise | Dwarka, Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co. Classic style kitchen
    Interiors at Best Paradise | Dwarka
    Studio Square Design Co. has been offering clients timeless design solutions where we strive to provide with the latest in furnishing for home, office, restaurants including innovative custom furnishings accessories, lighting and unique art work by local artists. Our integrated service delivery allows us to work effectively with clients on various projects.

    Services
    residential, commercial, and hospitality
    Service areas
    Delhi-NCR, New Delhi, and Gurgaon
    Address
    1228, First Floor, Sector 43
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-8800402101 www.studiosquaredesign.co.in

    Reviews

    Studio Square Design Co. Studio Square Design Co.
    Great!
    over 2 years ago
    Tanuj Mittal
    Amazing work..
    3 months ago
    Shalini Rastogi
    Studio square is a team of young, energetic, creative and promising Architects .... These people work with full dedication .... We had a good experience with studio square while renovating our house .... Wish them all the best...
    almost 4 years ago
