Studio Square Design Co. has been offering clients timeless design solutions where we strive to provide with the latest in furnishing for home, office, restaurants including innovative custom furnishings accessories, lighting and unique art work by local artists. Our integrated service delivery allows us to work effectively with clients on various projects.
- Services
- residential, commercial, and hospitality
- Service areas
- Delhi-NCR, New Delhi, and Gurgaon
- Address
-
1228, First Floor, Sector 43
122001 Gurgaon
India
+91-8800402101 www.studiosquaredesign.co.in