Archemist Architects
Architects in Bangalore
    Archemist Architects was started as a collaborative architecture
    practice by an architect couple Divya and Yogesh. They share a common love for architecture and innovation in construction. The architects bring in their expertise in sustainable design methodologies in combination with construction management which is very essential in any building design. The mantra they follow is, 'Architecture should be innovative, easy on the conscious and easy on the pocket.'

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning
    • Interior Design
    • landscape design
    • green design
    • sustainable
    • Eco Freindly Architecture
    • Low cost Methodologies
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Company awards
    Pidilite Award for Excellence in Design
    Address
    # 10/28 1st floor NK Plaza, Dr Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar,
    560010 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8023527212 archemistarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Ravi Guptha
    Recruitment process is not upto the mark.
    24 days ago
    Tony Sam
    Offered me job before 1 week told me to join may 15th and now these madfellows now telling job is not there they took some our fellow now. I have never seen such unprofessional firm in Bangalore, who doesn't keep there promises.. i had horrible experience with the principal architect. He does not deserve in his position. Never join such firms . This is reply to ur comment. As if u guys remember whom u gave job 😏.
    23 days ago
    Siddharth S
    6 months ago
