Archemist Architects was started as a collaborative architecture
practice by an architect couple Divya and Yogesh. They share a common love for architecture and innovation in construction. The architects bring in their expertise in sustainable design methodologies in combination with construction management which is very essential in any building design. The mantra they follow is, 'Architecture should be innovative, easy on the conscious and easy on the pocket.'
- Services
- Architecture
- Planning
- Interior Design
- landscape design
- green design
- sustainable
- Eco Freindly Architecture
- Low cost Methodologies
- Service areas
- bangalore
- Company awards
- Pidilite Award for Excellence in Design
- Address
# 10/28 1st floor NK Plaza, Dr Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar,
560010 Bangalore
India
+91-8023527212 archemistarchitects.com