Svarochi Lighting
Lighting Designers in New Delhi
    Svarochi lights are brought to you by iBahn Illumination Pvt Ltd, a company founded by professionals with a strong global track record in Lighting. 

    “Svarochi” is a Sanskrit word which means “brilliant appearance” and “own ray”. We aspire to make homes and social spaces beautiful by creating lighting ambience to sync with your mood and decor.

    Services
    • Lights
    • Lamps
    • downlights
    • Elite spotlights
    Service areas
    New Delhi and Pan India
    Address
    110020 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9582055598 svarochi.com
