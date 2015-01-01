Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio Nirvana
Architects in kochi
    • Bliss Home, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Minimalist living room Green
    Bliss Home, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Balcony Wood Grey
    Bliss Home, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Single family home MDF Grey
    +30
    Bliss Home
    An old home, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Single family home
    An old home, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style living room
    An old home, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +11
    An old home
    Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style living room
    Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style living room
    +10
    Tropical home 1
    Tropical home 2, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Tropical home 2, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Villas
    Tropical home 2, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Stairs
    +10
    Tropical home 2
    Marine Drive, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Marine Drive, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Classic style living room
    Marine Drive, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Classic style living room
    +5
    Marine Drive

    Nirvana is a design firm started in the monsoons of 2015. We believe that each project is unique, singular, with unknown ends and we strive to travel through those paths to reach the destinations, each project is entitled to. Our practice believes in creating a place of complete bliss, idyllic, peaceful, and tries to achieve state of enlightenment, through our designs.

    Services
    • Architecture / Interior design
    • arcchiteccture
    • interior design
    • renovation
    • design consultation
    • office design
    • hospitality design
    Service areas
    Kerala, Bangalore, and India
    Address
    opp. Abaam Chelsea, Seaport airport road
    682021 kochi
    India
    +91-9620246603 www.stnirvana.com

    Reviews

    Decor ideas
    very good
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: March 2016
    avinash.decorideas
    Idyllic designs
    over 4 years ago
