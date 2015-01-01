Nirvana is a design firm started in the monsoons of 2015. We believe that each project is unique, singular, with unknown ends and we strive to travel through those paths to reach the destinations, each project is entitled to. Our practice believes in creating a place of complete bliss, idyllic, peaceful, and tries to achieve state of enlightenment, through our designs.
- Services
- Architecture / Interior design
- arcchiteccture
- interior design
- renovation
- design consultation
- office design
- hospitality design
- Service areas
- Kerala, Bangalore, and India
- Address
-
opp. Abaam Chelsea, Seaport airport road
682021 kochi
India
+91-9620246603 www.stnirvana.com