CONSULTANCY DEALING WITH INDUSTRIAL, RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERICAL PROJECTS
- Architectural
- STRUCTURAL & PROJECT MANAGEMENT : VASTHU( Aa traditional Indian Science) CONSUTANCY FOR IMPROVING THE POSITIVE VIBRATIONS IN ABUILT ENVIRONMENT TO IMPROVE PRODUCTIVITY IN INDUSTRIAL VENTURES
- TO IMPROVE PEACE AND PROSPERITY IN RESIDENTIAL DWELLINGS.
- Head quarted in bangalore India. Dealing with projects pan- India
VAASTHU KAUSTHUBHA—Honour and title bestowed on me by H.H. Swamiji of Udupi Puthige Mutt on the inauguration of
Sri Geetha Mandira building designed as per Vasthu principles, using traditional Indian Architectural elements. ktraditional design "
#213, 8TH. CROSS, BAPUJI LAYOUT, VIJAYANAGAR, BANGALORE 560040, INDIA
560040 Bangalore
India
+91-9886754471 www.vaasthuarchitects.com