Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
VASTHU ARCHITECTS
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior projects, VASTHU ARCHITECTS VASTHU ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
    Interior projects, VASTHU ARCHITECTS VASTHU ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
    Interior projects, VASTHU ARCHITECTS VASTHU ARCHITECTS Modern living room
    +1
    Interior projects

    CONSULTANCY DEALING WITH INDUSTRIAL, RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERICAL PROJECTS

    Services
    • Architectural
    • STRUCTURAL & PROJECT MANAGEMENT : VASTHU( Aa traditional Indian Science) CONSUTANCY FOR IMPROVING THE POSITIVE VIBRATIONS IN ABUILT ENVIRONMENT TO IMPROVE PRODUCTIVITY IN INDUSTRIAL VENTURES
    • TO IMPROVE PEACE AND PROSPERITY IN RESIDENTIAL DWELLINGS.
    Service areas
    Head quarted in bangalore India. Dealing with projects pan- India
    Company awards
    VAASTHU KAUSTHUBHA—Honour and title bestowed on me by H.H. Swamiji of Udupi Puthige Mutt on the inauguration of Sri Geetha Mandir a building designed as per Vasthu principles, using traditional Indian Architectural elements. ktraditional design "
    Address
    #213, 8TH. CROSS, BAPUJI LAYOUT, VIJAYANAGAR, BANGALORE 560040, INDIA
    560040 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886754471 www.vaasthuarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Apparao Paidi
    I approached many architects and found that they don't have knowledge on Vasthu, I am really particular about design of my house as per Vasthu, fortunately I found Vasnth sir who is having high knowledge on both Vastu and Architecture. He is having 30+ years of experience on architecture. By seeing his qualification with out hesitance I have given my house Architecture plus interior design to Vasnth sir, mainly sir listens customer needs and implement the same. I am really happy with the consultancy services provided by him so far. I am also now planning to give my nephew house design to Vasanth sir.
    5 months ago
    Rohit Handa
    Very professional and prompt! Answered all queries... Extremely skilled in Vastushastr. Will recommend and consult again if required.
    7 months ago
    Ramesh Rangappa
    Got to know Mr. Vasanth Bhat of Vasthu Architects thro one of my friend who had taken their consultancy for constructing his house, got impressed their service, engaged their service for my dream house construction. Their indepth knowledge, ontime service, tcommitment & reasonable charges are really value for money. Sincerely thank Vasthu Architects.
    10 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element