Rajesh Gajjar (B.Arch, grauduated from J.J College of Architecture) established this firm in 1989 in Mumbai. Practicing as an Interior Designer, Architect and Vastu Consultant since 3 decades with contribution of 400+ projects as a service to his profession.
- Services
- Interior Designer
- Architect
- Vastu Consultant
- Artist (painter)
- Service areas
- Planning of buildings and bungalows
- Design and Execution of residences
- shops and offices. vastu and pyra-vastu consultancy for residences
- factories and commercial spaces.
- Address
-
400058 Mumbai
India
www.rajeshgajjar.com