RAJESH GAJJAR arch.int dsr
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    Rajesh Gajjar (B.Arch, grauduated from J.J College of Architecture) established this firm in 1989 in Mumbai. Practicing as an Interior Designer, Architect and Vastu Consultant since 3 decades with contribution of 400+ projects as a service to his profession. 

    Services
    • Interior Designer
    • Architect
    • Vastu Consultant
    • Artist (painter)
    Service areas
    • Planning of buildings and bungalows
    • Design and Execution of residences
    • shops and offices. vastu and pyra-vastu consultancy for residences
    • factories and commercial spaces.
    Address
    400058 Mumbai
    India
    www.rajeshgajjar.com
