Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
S.K Exterior &amp; Interior Designer
General Contractors in Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • In my 8 years of experience i have been associated with some good clients such as Wildcraft, Blackberry, Grand square, Global institute, Abbott India,  Javed Habib, PNB, Hdfc, Samsung etc.  I don't sell I consult and make a road map for my client's. I am a thought partner to them and give them the best in the budget. I concentrate on reference through my good work and complete the work .

    Services
    • Interior Designer
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Renovation
    • Decor for Offices
    • Retail
    • Construction.
    Service areas
    • Retail
    • Commercial
    • Residential.
    • Delhi
    Address
    Jahangir Puri, Delhi
    110033 Delhi
    India
    +91-9643412827
    Legal disclosure

    In my 8 years of experience i have been associated with some good clients such as Wildcraft, Blackberry, Grand square, Global institute, Abbott India,  Javed Habib, PNB, Hdfc, Samsung etc.  I don't sell I consult and make a road map for my client's. I am a thought partner to them and give them the best in the budget. I concentrate on reference through my good work and complete the work .

      Add SEO element