Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
K Square Architects
Architects in Chennai
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • ELEVATE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern houses
    ELEVATE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern houses
    ELEVATE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern houses
    +1
    ELEVATE
    ARUN JAIN RESIDENCE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    ARUN JAIN RESIDENCE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern living room
    ARUN JAIN RESIDENCE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern living room
    +3
    ARUN JAIN RESIDENCE
    PANACHE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern living room
    PANACHE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern living room
    PANACHE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern living room
    +4
    PANACHE
    SHANTHI RESIDENCE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern living room
    SHANTHI RESIDENCE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern living room
    SHANTHI RESIDENCE, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern media room
    +6
    SHANTHI RESIDENCE
    THE VEIL, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern houses
    THE VEIL, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern houses
    THE VEIL, K Square Architects K Square Architects Modern houses
    THE VEIL
    SRT, K Square Architects K Square Architects Commercial spaces
    SRT, K Square Architects K Square Architects Commercial spaces
    SRT, K Square Architects K Square Architects Commercial spaces
    +3
    SRT
    Show all 7 projects

    We love design & Our clients work with us  for our  Approach towards design. We are  designers with a  Creative edge & Business sense. We believe Contemporary Design is the art of balancing Form With Function  &  Beauty With Budgets, without compromising on the essential fact – “The spatial & emotional experience of our projects.” We are among the top interior designers & top architects in chennai.

    Services
    Architecture and Interiors
    Service areas
    chennai
    Address
    # 32, Flat—3B, 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar
    600020 Chennai
    India
    +91-967709960 www.ksquarearchitects.com

    Reviews

    Rahul humbare
    Nice
    5 months ago
    Er Vimalraj S
    They are doing great job but responding wise they need to improve
    5 months ago
    Arcmen Interior designer chennai
    they are doing Nice work. relevant place .sensible and modern design.
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element