Architects KT India Group
Architects in Greater Noida
Reviews (10)
Projects

    • exterior 3d view of our project, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group Garden Pond Granite Black
    exterior 3d view of our project, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Brown
    exterior 3d view of our project, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group ArtworkPictures & paintings Bricks Beige
    exterior 3d view of our project
    RESIDENTIALS, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group Country house
    RESIDENTIALS, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group Built-in kitchens
    RESIDENTIALS, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group Glass doors
    RESIDENTIALS
    Commercials, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group Commercial spaces
    Commercials, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group Commercial spaces
    Commercials, Architects KT India Group Architects KT India Group Commercial spaces
    Commercials

    Architects KT India Group

    8368010440

    ARCHITECTS -ENGINEERS-INTERIOR DESIGNERS. We provide Architecture Planning, Designing and construction assistance to our clients for HIGH END RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, GROUP HOUSING, HIGH RISE APARTMENTS, SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS AND INSTITUTIONAL BUILDINGS in Delhi & Gurgaon. I as principal architect show keen interest in developing latest, trendy .....

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • STRUCTURE
    • WALKTHROUGH
    • ESTIMATION
    • SURVEY
    • VALUATION
    Service areas
    GREATER NOIDA and NOIDA
    Company awards
    75 UNIV. GOLD MEDALIST , GREEN BUILDING AWARD FROM SHARDA
    Address
    971-645-9482 , F-106 , TRADEX TOWER -02 , ALPHA-01 , COMMERCIAL BELT , GREATER NOIDA , U.P.
    201310 Greater Noida
    India
    +91-8368010440 architectsktindiagroup.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral
    Reviews

    Hema Kaushal Solanki Hema Kaushal Solanki
    Awsm experience with you
    almost 4 years ago
    Edit
    Anil Kataria
    Best people with proper knowledge of trade and very technically sound. I will again contact them for my second project also All the best
    4 months ago
    Neeraj Pandey
    This man has done a very good job, he visited whenever needed, gave time, I would like to say that consult him if you are making a new house Every deal has some ups and downs, it doesn't mean any one is bad , just a little misnderstanding, they've done a good job, no doubt.
    6 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
