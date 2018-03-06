We are primarily into the business of Turnkey Interior solutions .We have executed prestigious projects for renowned brands in the country in various sectors which include.

IT SECTOR, COMMERCIAL, BANKING, SHOWROOMS, INDUSTRIAL, HEALTH & HOSPITALITY

PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT: Project management is becoming an increasingly vital function to businesses in all industries. We are Professional project management (PM) consultant work to help.

Quality & Workmanship Management Contract Management Drawing Management Time Management Cost Management Health & Safety

Home Interiors: We are open to projects of any budget, any style, we will always have a solution for you.

Furniture & Decor: Crafting with the utmost of attention we customize, design & build furniture to suit your your taste and lifestyle.

Architecture: Be it your own home or a multistory apartment complex or a commercial building? Experience is at our side with a wide array of architects for every need.

Specialized Services: We also offer specialized services like Landscaping or home automation, home theater. Anything else under the sun, we can do it.

Designing Services Only want your home designed? We can do that. Include some amazing realistic images as well.





Work phases: 1 In the first step the customers are given presentations,requirements are taken .

2 Estimate is provided to the customer as per the requirements .Once the estimate is finalized by the customer.

3 2-D and 3-D for the designs are provided. Changes can by done till the customer is happy with it ,once they finalized we execute the work.

4 Full furnished clean as per the customers finalized 3-D plan is provided to them

We look forward to hearing from you all and even more so to working with you in the near future.