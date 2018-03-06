Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Peak Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3BHK home in Wakad , Peak Interior Peak Interior Modern style doors
    3BHK home in Wakad , Peak Interior Peak Interior Modern living room
    3BHK home in Wakad , Peak Interior Peak Interior Living roomShelves
    +12
    3BHK home in Wakad
    3 BHK Bhavdan, Peak Interior Peak Interior Modern media room
    3 BHK Bhavdan, Peak Interior Peak Interior Electronics
    3 BHK Bhavdan, Peak Interior Peak Interior Modern living room
    +12
    3 BHK Bhavdan
    Contemporary Residential Interior, Peak Interior Peak Interior Classic style bedroom Pink
    Contemporary Residential Interior, Peak Interior Peak Interior Classic style bedroom
    Contemporary Residential Interior, Peak Interior Peak Interior Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +5
    Contemporary Residential Interior
    Kitchen, Peak Interior Peak Interior Kitchen units
    Kitchen, Peak Interior Peak Interior Small kitchens
    Kitchen, Peak Interior Peak Interior Small kitchens
    +3
    Kitchen

    We are primarily into the business of Turnkey Interior solutions .We have executed prestigious projects for renowned brands in the country in various sectors which include. 

    • IT SECTOR, COMMERCIAL, BANKING, SHOWROOMS, INDUSTRIAL, HEALTH & HOSPITALITY
    • PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT: Project management is becoming an increasingly vital function to businesses in all industries. We are Professional project management (PM) consultant work to help. 
    • Quality & Workmanship Management Contract Management Drawing Management Time Management Cost Management Health & Safety
    • Home Interiors: We are open to projects of any budget, any style, we will always have a solution for you.
    • Furniture & Decor: Crafting with the utmost of attention we customize, design & build furniture to suit your your taste and lifestyle.
    • Architecture: Be it your own home or a multistory apartment complex or a commercial building? Experience is at our side with a wide array of architects for every need.
    • Specialized Services: We also offer specialized services like Landscaping or home automation, home theater. Anything else under the sun, we can do it.
    • Designing Services Only want your home designed? We can do that. Include some amazing realistic images as well.


    Work phases: 1 In the first step  the customers are given presentations,requirements are taken .

    2 Estimate is provided to the customer as per the requirements .Once the estimate is finalized by the customer.

    3 2-D and 3-D for the designs are provided. Changes can by done till the customer is happy with it ,once they finalized we execute the work.

    4 Full furnished clean as per the customers finalized 3-D plan is provided to them

    We look forward to hearing from you all and even more so to working with you in the near future.

    Services
    • ALL TYPES INTERIOR FIT OUT
    • 2D
    • 3D
    • CIVIL
    • CARPENTRY
    • ELECTRICAL
    • FLASE CEILING
    • FURNISHING ETC
    • Vastu
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    PUNE
    Address
    4 TH FLOOR,G BUILDING, JASMINIUM MAGARPATTA CITY,
    411013 Pune
    India
    +91-9850896608 www.peakinterior.co.in
      Add SEO element