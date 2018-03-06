We are primarily into the business of Turnkey Interior solutions .We have executed prestigious projects for renowned brands in the country in various sectors which include.
- IT SECTOR, COMMERCIAL, BANKING, SHOWROOMS, INDUSTRIAL, HEALTH & HOSPITALITY
- PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT: Project management is becoming an increasingly vital function to businesses in all industries. We are Professional project management (PM) consultant work to help.
- Quality & Workmanship Management Contract Management Drawing Management Time Management Cost Management Health & Safety
- Home Interiors: We are open to projects of any budget, any style, we will always have a solution for you.
- Furniture & Decor: Crafting with the utmost of attention we customize, design & build furniture to suit your your taste and lifestyle.
- Architecture: Be it your own home or a multistory apartment complex or a commercial building? Experience is at our side with a wide array of architects for every need.
- Specialized Services: We also offer specialized services like Landscaping or home automation, home theater. Anything else under the sun, we can do it.
- Designing Services Only want your home designed? We can do that. Include some amazing realistic images as well.
Work phases: 1 In the first step the customers are given presentations,requirements are taken .
2 Estimate is provided to the customer as per the requirements .Once the estimate is finalized by the customer.
3 2-D and 3-D for the designs are provided. Changes can by done till the customer is happy with it ,once they finalized we execute the work.
4 Full furnished clean as per the customers finalized 3-D plan is provided to them
We look forward to hearing from you all and even more so to working with you in the near future.
- Services
- ALL TYPES INTERIOR FIT OUT
- 2D
- 3D
- CIVIL
- CARPENTRY
- ELECTRICAL
- FLASE CEILING
- FURNISHING ETC
- Vastu
