Best Modular Kitchen Manufacturer in Bangalore
Kitchen Manufacturers in Bangalore
    Best Modular Kitchens and Wardrobes

    Siravi is the new branded name of Ramu Industries which is service stylish and unique Stainless steel and Modular Kitchen designs for the customer since form the past 15 years. we also provide solutions for interior decoration for kitchen and wardrobes.The alternatives and blends are galore and restricted just by one's creative ability. Secluded kitchens are produced using Stainless Steel or Galvanized Steel. Fitted with top of the line frill from built up brands, great measured kitchen in Bangalore is intensified a million times to be the best.

    Services
    • Kitchen Appliances
    • Kitchen Accessories
    • Wardrobes
    • Sink accessories
    Service areas
    All over in India
    Address
    NO. 504, 14TH CROSS, SAMPIGE ROAD, MALLESWARAM, OPPOSITE SAI BABA TEMPLE
    560003 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8150933456 www.siravi.in
